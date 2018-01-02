Winds of up to 130 kilometres an hour are expected in parts of the country today as Ireland prepares for Storm Eleanor.

An orange wind warning has been issued for Munster, Leinster and South Galway, with a yellow warning for everywhere else.

The warnings come into effect from 4 o'clock this afternoon until 9 o'clock tonight.

Met Eireann says 'Storm Eleanor will move in off the Atlantic later this afternoon and will move very quickly across the country this evening.

Southwest to west winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, gusting to 110 to 130 km/h, are expected.

There will be very high seas along Atlantic coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding also.

While a status yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country.'

#StormEleanor has officially been named by @MetEireann. Eleanor will track across parts of Ireland Tuesday Evening but will then bring strong winds across parts of the UK through into Wednesday pic.twitter.com/m8zYKu1YDd — Met Office (@metoffice) January 1, 2018



