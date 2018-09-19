A woman in her 50s has died dead after a caravan was blown off a cliff in Galway.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene at Claddaghduff in Clifden at around 7:45am this morning.

The woman's body was found on a nearby beach after a search.

A post-mortem is set to be carried out at University Hospital Galway.

The Cleggan Volunteer Coastguard Unit also assisted the operation, while the Shannon rescue helicopter has been stood down after being put on standby.

An Orange Wind Warning is in place in most parts of the country as Storm Ali passes over the country.

In a statement this morning, President Michael D Higgins said: "Today’s strong winds can result in dangerous situations and I would urge everyone to heed the warnings by the authorities and take caution when travelling or when out in the open.

"I was deeply saddened to learn that storm Ali has already claimed one victim today in Claddagduff, Co Galway. As President of Ireland, may I express my deepest condolences to her family."

He also thanked everybody working to help people and maintain essential services during the storm.