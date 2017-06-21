Following the tragic death of another cyclist on our roads, the question remains about whether we are doing enough to help ensure their safety.

Michael Sheridan, our regular motoring correspondent, thinks that motorists and cyclists need to understand one another better.

"We've seen a massive increase in the number of people cycling. The trouble is it's being set up as a war between motorists and cyclists, and that's totally unfair on both. But any time you're going to have conflict between a cyclist and a car, the cyclist is always going to come off worse."

Another big issue is the width of our roads, particularly in urban areas.

"What is needed is proper cycling facilities in our suburbs," says Ciaran Cuffe, Green Party councillor and chairman of Dublin City Council's transport committee. "There is something wrong with the way we've been designing roads."

