Parenthood can be exciting and rewarding, but it can also be difficult, as a new book by one of the blogging world's biggest superstars reveals.

Australian blogger Constance Hall is enjoying huge popularity, with a combined following of over one million on Facebook and Instagram. Her self-published book, Like A Queen, has sold over 150,000 copies to date, making her Australia's biggest selling non-fiction author.

What is the secret of her success?

Constance describes herself as 'polarising' and says, "I don't really have a filter." This possibly goes some way to explaining why people relate to her.

A mother of four, she writes honestly about the challenges of parenting and issues such as post-natal depression and the expectation society puts on mothers.

Constance has a very large following here in Ireland. She describes the country as having "a really strong feminist community." She has just undertaken sold-out book tour dates in Dublin and Belfast.

Constance spoke to Matt about her success, her family and her new book.

Like A Queen is available to buy online.