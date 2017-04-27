Would you give up your steak to save the planet?

A leading climate change expert has said that we should stop eating red meat in order to protect our environment.

Environmental campaigner John Gibbons says that red meat is "unbelievably emissions-intensive."

"If we consider down the high emissions route, we're going to fail very badly for our kids and their kids. We're leaving them a legacy of ruin."

Cormac Healy, Senior Executive of Meat Industry Ireland, disagrees. He feels it's "irresponsible and missing the point" to cut out red meat from our diets: "Irish agriculture is one of the most efficient and environmentally sustainable production systems in the world."

Listen to the full interview below: