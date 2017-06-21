Many people have turned to alternative medicine as a way of treating their illnesses. But does it actually work?

Dr. Ruairi Hanley is of the belief that "most of it is complete nonsense", citing homeopathy as a practice he is particularly opposed to.

"Homeopathy is the most bizarre belief system I've ever encountered. It's the belief that you can sell people what is effectively bottles of water and tell them it's going to cure their illnesses," said Ruairi.

"Many doctors have let this go on for too long. The problem is when these people start interfering with legitimate healthcare, when you see people with serious illnesses rejecting conventional medicine, that's when things go wrong."

Ruairi feels that more doctors should be speaking out against homeopathy.

"As a society, we need to start taking these people on because they're dangerous."

"There may be doctors who are more tolerant of these things than I am, but I have a firm belief that if something has no scientific basis, you should not prescribe it."

Dr. Ruairi Hanley joins us every Wednesday for The Last Word on Health.