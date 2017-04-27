A group of Dublin office workers sent this cute video in to us at The Last Word. It features a family of young ducks being led to the water for the first time.

The ducks were born in the back yard of the Scott Tallon Walker Architects office and needed a little help to reach their final destination, the Grand Canal, which is just a few hundred metres away.

Calin Ploscar, who sent the video, explained the background to the story:

"This is an annual spectacle for our office in Merrion Square. Last year it even happened twice."

"We have very little information about where they hatch, but about this time of year they just come out of hiding and wait patiently for a day or two for some of the staff members to lead them to the water."

Staff collected the baby ducks in a box and crossed several junctions to bring them down to the Grand Canal, with their mother following closely behind.

Watch the video below to see them make their journey: