This week we heard the story of a boy who sued his former football club, claiming he suffered from post-traumatic stress after being dropped from the team.

Is this another example of parents not teaching their children how to deal with life's disappointments?

Juliette Gash, Senior News Reporter with Today FM, and Hugh Linehan, Culture Editor with the Irish Times, joined us to discuss this and other stories on the Friday Panel, including the disturbing case of the YouTube stars accused of emotionally abusing their kids.

Listen below: