According to a survey of 1,000 working mothers in Ireland, half of women continue to work while on maternity leave. This includes going into the office and keeping up with emails.

Why is this the case?

Andrea Mara, author of the 'OfficeMum' blog, and Rani Daly, who runs her own business, are both working mothers. They shared their experiences of carrying on with work during maternity leave.

