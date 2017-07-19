Medicinal cannabis has been widely praised for its role in treating conditions such as chronic pain and MS.

It has now been claimed to be effective for a wide range of other illnesses, including cancer.

Is it really a miracle drug? According to Dr. Ruairi Hanley, it isn't.

"Some of the suggestions that have been made are outrageous," he told us on our weekly health slot.

"It has some very limited applications - I've no problem with it being used in the context of chronic pain conditions, palliative care and some people with multiple sclerosis, but beyond that, there isn't a lot going on."

Ruairi says that claims about the effectiveness of cannabis in treating the likes of cancer, ADHD and epilepsy are becoming "ridiculously widespread."

"We have to differentiate between these ludicrous claims and the small number of claims where cannabis may be of use in a small number of people, strictly controlled."

