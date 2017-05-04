The popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why has been accused by some people of sending out the wrong message to its teenage audience.

The show is based around a teenage girl who takes her own life and leaves behind a series of audio recordings detailing the reasons for her suicide.

This has caused people to claim that the show glorifies suicide and depicts it as a weapon for revenge.

Hugh Linehan of the Irish Times and Naoise Kavanagh, Online Communication Manager of the youth mental health organisation ReachOut.com, joined us to discuss whether or not this is the case.

Naoise said of the series, "It covers things that young people have to deal with, and it deals with it in an unflinching way. These are relevant topics for them."

Listen to the full interview below: