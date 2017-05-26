Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Ford is one of America's greatest novelists.

He has just written a brand new memoir about his parents called Between Them: Remembering My Parents. He joined us to discuss the book and his childhood in both Mississippi and Arkansas.

Richard began writing about his parents after they died. He wrote his first essay about his mother because "she wasn't in my life and I missed her. I'm just one of those boys who misses his mother."

He grew up an only child and also spent time living with his grandparents in Arkansas, which he describes as "a world apart from living in Mississippi where my parents and I lived."

In addition to the book, Richard spoke to us about his feelings on the recent election in the United States. He has been known to confront people about being Donald Trump supporters and says, "When you accost them in that way, they fight back. They're angry about the country and about the government."

When asked what kind of future he sees for his country, Richard said, "I see more disparity of wealth. I see our relationship with the rest of the world in decline. I don't see a good future for the United States."