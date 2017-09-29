Robert Harris is well known for his novels which deal with events relating to the Second World War, particularly the critically acclaimed Fatherland.

His latest book Munich - his twelfth work of fiction - is set around the time of the 1938 Munich Agreement, when British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain attempted to appease Adolf Hitler.

Robert explained why he has a particular fascination with the Third Reich, describing World War II as "the biggest thing that’s happened in the last century - it tells us so much about humanity, politics and society."

He also feels that Chamberlain is somewhat misunderstood.

"I’m naturally drawn to people who get the rough end of the stick. I don’t like hero worship. As an appeaser, it’s probable that he didn’t have any choice, but also morally he felt that less than 20 years after the First World War it was not possible for people to just go back into war."

In writing historical fiction, Robert believes authors have "a moral responsibility" to be as accurate as possible: "My rule of thumb is never to put in something that couldn’t have happened."

In addition to the book, Robert discussed his current feelings about the Labour party and why he thinks there is "no doubt" that if there was an election tomorrow, they would win it.