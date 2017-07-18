Continuing our Stretched series on the cost of living, today we're looking at the cost of utilities - be it electricity, gas, phone bills, TV or broadband.

Adrian Weckler, Technology Editor with the Irish Independent, says that "the cost of mobile services has fallen by a third in the last 3-4 years. The average phone bill will cost you around €25-30 and you'll get pretty much everything for that."

For most people using social media apps and streaming services, around 15GB of data will be required.

"For the vast majority of people, you'll go through quite a lot of data."

Mark Whelan, Content Manager at Bonkers.ie, says that broadband speeds have increased in Ireland, "in some cases up to 1GB."

The standard TV and broadband service costs between €55-85, and as Adrian points out, "you do get what you pay for."

When it comes to electricity and gas, Mark says a lot of people don't understand how bills are constructed.

"The Public Service Obligation levy is set for one of its biggest hikes in October - it will add €32 to electricity bills. It increases almost every year, but now it's going to be €112 on all bills this year, and there's VAT to be contended with as well."

He also says that Irish people are among the biggest switchers in Europe, which shows how keen we are to get value for money.

"In 2016 there were about 317,000 who switched electricity providers and 93,000 who switched gas."

"We're below the EU average now on gas and electricity prices, but many are saying they could have come down more."