The Best Fiction Books Of The Year
This week we've been hearing about the best books you can buy for Christmas.
Nadine O'Regan, arts editor of the Sunday Business Post, and Maria Dickinson, managing director of Dubray Books, joined us today with their fiction recommendations.
From historical and crime fiction to short stories and books for teenagers and young adults, here is the full list of their choices.
Literary Fiction
- Tin Man - Sarah Winman
- La Belle Sauvage: Book of Dust Volume 1 - Philip Pullman
- Midwinter Break - Bernard McLaverty
- Conversations with Friends - Sally Rooney
- Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine - Gail Honeyman
- The Heart's Invisible Furies - John Boyne
- Smile - Roddy Doyle
- When Light is Like Water - Molly McCloskey
Historical Fiction
- The Good People - Hannah Kent
- House of Names - Colm Toibin
Commercial/Light Fiction
- Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling - Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen
- The Break - Marian Keyes
Crime Fiction
- The Word is Murder - Anthony Horowitz
- The Midnight Line - Lee Child
Short Story Collections
- Fresh Complaint - Jeffrey Eugenides
- The Gospel According to Blindboy Boatclub - Blindboy Boatclub
- Uncommon Type - Tom Hanks
- Strange Weather - Joe Hill
Young Adult and Children's Fiction
- Moonrise - Sarah Crossan
- The Hate You Give - Angie Thomas
- Turtles All the Way Down - John Green
- The President's Glasses - Peter Donnelly