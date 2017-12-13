This week we've been hearing about the best books you can buy for Christmas.

Nadine O'Regan, arts editor of the Sunday Business Post, and Maria Dickinson, managing director of Dubray Books, joined us today with their fiction recommendations.

From historical and crime fiction to short stories and books for teenagers and young adults, here is the full list of their choices.

Literary Fiction

Tin Man - Sarah Winman

La Belle Sauvage: Book of Dust Volume 1 - Philip Pullman

Midwinter Break - Bernard McLaverty

Conversations with Friends - Sally Rooney

Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine - Gail Honeyman

The Heart's Invisible Furies - John Boyne

Smile - Roddy Doyle

When Light is Like Water - Molly McCloskey

Historical Fiction

The Good People - Hannah Kent

House of Names - Colm Toibin

Commercial/Light Fiction

Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling - Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen

The Break - Marian Keyes

Crime Fiction

The Word is Murder - Anthony Horowitz

The Midnight Line - Lee Child

Short Story Collections

Fresh Complaint - Jeffrey Eugenides

The Gospel According to Blindboy Boatclub - Blindboy Boatclub

Uncommon Type - Tom Hanks

Strange Weather - Joe Hill

Young Adult and Children's Fiction