Ahead of this Friday's presidential election, The Last Word spoke to five of the six candidates (Liadh Ní Riada was unable to take part) about their campaigns.

They each explained why they decided to run for the presidency and gave an insight into how they would approach the role if elected.

You can now listen to our interviews with all of the candidates below.

Joan Freeman

Michael D Higgins

Peter Casey

Gavin Duffy

Sean Gallagher