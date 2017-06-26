Banksy is arguably the world's most fascinating street artist, mainly due to his anonymity.

He is also the subject of an equally interesting Netflix documentary. Saving Banksy tells the story of an art collector's attempts to save a San Francisco Banksy mural from being painted over by authorities, and his desire to see it preserved for the public.

Brian Greif is the man in question. He spoke to us about why he wanted to save the painting, the lack of interest from museums and why he has turned down offers which have reached over a million dollars.

"The message of the movie is recognise this art form as an incredibly important art movement, appreciate what these artists are doing for the public and try and protect and preserve it."

You can watch Saving Banksy on Netflix or watch the trailer below for a preview.