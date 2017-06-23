Daniel Day-Lewis has announced his retirement from acting.

The three-time Oscar winner has won acclaim for his many memorable roles over the years. His final, as yet untitled, film is set to hit cinemas later this year.

Brian Lloyd, movies editor with entertainment.ie, gave us his top five choices for Day-Lewis's best films.

5. The Crucible

Day-Lewis plays John Proctor, a man accused of witchcraft during the Salem Witch Trials.

4. My Left Foot

Playing artist Christy Brown brought Day-Lewis to prominence as an actor, and he completely inhabited the role by staying in character between scenes.

3. Gangs Of New York

Despite this film not being considered one of Martin Scorsese's best, Day-Lewis delivers a fine performance as criminal kingpin Bill The Butcher.

2. In The Name Of The Father

This film earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Day-Lewis stars alongside Pete Postlethwaite and plays wrongly convicted Gerry Conlon.

1. There Will Be Blood

As miner Daniel Plainview, Day-Lewis portrays a textbook misanthrope - summed up perfectly in the terrifying scene chosen by Brian. His character is curt, prone to anger and generally distrustful.

Listen to Brian's choices in full below: