Trump's Travel Ban Has Been Reinstated - What Does It Mean?
Donald Trump's travel ban seems to be coming back into force, having previously been partially blocked.
Given that people can't enter the United States without a legitimate reason as it stands, what difference will this make?
Cal Thomas and Marion McKeone discussed this issue and other news from the US, including Trump's decision to drop the White House's Ramadan celebrations and John McEnroe's controversial comments about Serena Williams's tennis abilities.
Listen below: