Video assistance has been adopted in various sports, including rugby. It's currently being tested at the Confederations Cup, but has already proved controversial.

Why has football been so reluctant to embrace this kind of technology?

Robert Evans is co-author of Bad Call: Technology's Attack On Referees And Umpires And How To Fix It. He thinks there's a culture of football fans needing something to argue about after a game.

"I think it's because the football authorities think it's important that the game keeps moving," he said. "It's very much something to do with the culture of football and fans."

"People either want one hundred per cent accuracy, which obviously you can't have, or they're happy to stick with the situation that we have now."

Few will forget Thierry Henry's infamous handball against Ireland back in 2009. Kieran Cunningham, chief sports writer with the Irish Daily Star, points to this incident as an example of what happens when you don't have video technology in place.

"People at home got to see more of what really happened than people in the ground that night, so that shows you the flaws."

"There's a major distrust in football at the moment because it's so new, and we don't like the delays. People who watch rugby as well are sick of the delays with TMOs and you hear the mutterings at games."