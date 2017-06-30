On The Week Trending this Friday, we chat about the statue of Terry Wogan that was unveiled in limerick this week.

The statue has received a massive reaction around Ireland and further afield, but not for the right reasons!

Here's the statue in question beside a photo of Mr. Wogan for you to make up your own mind:

Here's some more famous statues that don't exactly show their subject in the best light:

Diana? Is that you?

Oscar Wilde? We think more Wossy than Wilde!

Michael Jackson is looking a bit worse for wear here:

We're not sure how happy Lucille Ball would be about this statue:

Last but not least, we couldn't leave you without the now infamous Cristiano Ronaldo statue. Enjoy!

Hear this story and more discussed on The Week Trending, today from 4.30pm on The Last Word