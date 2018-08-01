Would you like to join Matt and a panel of hurling stars for a special event in Copper Face Jacks on Wednesday August 15th?

The event will be taking place from 7pm-9pm.

With Limerick awaiting either Clare or Galway in the All Ireland hurling final, Matt Cooper is taking The Last Word back to Coppers, the home of GAA celebrations!

If you would like to join us and be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the big game, simply fill in the below form: