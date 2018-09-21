A Giant Spider Web is Engulfing A Greek Island And It's Terrifying
No. No. No. No.
We stumbled into this story like:
If you have a fear of spiders you won't be holidaying in this part of Greece anytime soon.
All we wanna know is when is the spider rain coming!!?
AAAAGGGGHHHHHH!!!!!
Residents in the lakeside town Aitoliko in western Greece woke to an otherworldly scene last Tuesday, with the entire eastern shore of the lake covered by a shimmering "veil" of spiders' webs. Photos released on Wednesday by ANA/Yiannis Yiannakopoulos pic.twitter.com/fOSeSnYXyo— ANA-MPA news (@amna_newseng) September 20, 2018
The video is even more horrific:
🎥 #SputnikVidéo Des centaines de mètres de toiles de milliers d’araignées ont recouvert le littoral touristique grec non loin de la ville d’#Aitolikohttps://t.co/6ESYc5C9pj pic.twitter.com/sKt51JDVd0— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) September 20, 2018