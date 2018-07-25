Cork Is Getting It's Own Dog Cafe
Hush puppies?
No, not if you're a dog and more importantly if you're a dog from Cork biy you won't be keeping quiet about this!
Rebel rovers will soon be able to chill in their very own gaff from August.
The Bark & Bumble Dog Boutique and Bakery is opening on Langford Quay in the city centre.
The sign writing has begun!! It's really coming together now! pic.twitter.com/eCiU3TBnxL— Margaret Smith (@barkandbumble) July 19, 2018
There'll be teas and coffees for the humans but loads of homemade doggy treats for the mutts.
There's even a ball pit!
Our foster puppy Nushka is testing our ball pit for the play area in our new dog cafe. #bumblecrew #topjob pic.twitter.com/MFaNew87Tw— Margaret Smith (@barkandbumble) July 6, 2018
The woman behind it all is Margaret Smith
Just saying like. 😁😁😎🐶🐕 pic.twitter.com/sjru5TdKFl— Margaret Smith (@barkandbumble) June 22, 2018
Check out barkandbumble.com