I suppose that means it's on Leashside.

Hush puppies?

No, not if you're a dog and more importantly if you're a dog from Cork biy you won't be keeping quiet about this!

Rebel rovers will soon be able to chill in their very own gaff from August.

The Bark & Bumble Dog Boutique and Bakery is opening on Langford Quay in the city centre.

There'll be teas and coffees for the humans but loads of homemade doggy treats for the mutts.

There's even a ball pit!

The woman behind it all is Margaret Smith

Check out barkandbumble.com