Hilarious Collection Of Unexpected Photos Found By Phone Owners
According to a quick search on Google God up to 1.2 trillion photos were taken on smartphones in 2017.
That's a LOT of selfies/pics. Most will probably be forgotten or deleted but some will become treasured memories...just like these ones:
After a blackout night, my mate woke up to a ripper selfie on his phone! from r/australia
Here's one you wouldn't expect:
Had to give my phone to the nurse when I went into have my finger partially amputated woke up to this gem from r/funny
Googly eyes enhance everything. FACT:
Friend left her purse in an Uber on NYE. Found some interesting pictures on her phone when she retrieved it the following day. from r/pics
This is superb:
So I left my phone in the yard while I gathered lacrosse balls to shoot, and I find this picture taken when I get back... #selfie #dogpictures pic.twitter.com/FzkfS7U2eu— Liz Harrison (@Laxlizard2) January 15, 2018
This is impressive. It looks like the start of a long drunken tale or a joke...
My friend got separated from our group in Vegas one night. He managed to make it back to our room. In the morning he was passed out holding his phone. I turned it on and this picture popped up. from r/funny
Sometimes the phone thief can be very cute...
My phone takes a picture when someone enters the wrong knock code. Woke up to this from r/funny
lost my phone while teaching sunday school & now I know which toddler took it pic.twitter.com/QGcGP1WmJY— Jill Mee (@jillianmee) August 31, 2014
Grannies can NOT be trusted:
I left my phone downstairs yesterday. My grandma and aunt figured out where the camera is. from r/pics
The rule of any party is keep that phone on your person or this happens:
I blacked out at a party and found this on my phone. I have no clue who this person is.
Save the best for last:
My friend and I got drunk the other night & found this on my friend's phone the next day from r/pics