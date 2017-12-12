Most of us have seen the ads for 'glue-on veneers' on Instagram and Facebook.

We've even pointed and laughed at them.

Veneers have grown in popularity over the past few years, with people striving for bright white straight teeth without having to invest in braces.

One Irish mammy saw an ad for glue-on veneers, which temporarily cover your own teeth.

What could possibly go wrong?

Turns out plenty.

Poor Yvette did not quite achieve the pearly whites look she was hoping for and quickly sent on a selfie to her daughter, who is still laughing two weeks later.

But the disasters didn't stop there, Yvette got the fright of her life when she became convinced her own teeth had fallen out due to the glue she had used.

Moral of the story: Don't order glue-on teeth from China, something we didn't think we'd ever have to explain to an Irish mammy.