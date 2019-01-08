It's really hard to know exactly what you want from a haircut.

There's the usual, "tidy it up here" and "can you blend a two and one" or just be done with it and ask for a "short back and sides"

But, what happens when you find your dream haircut? You jump for joy but you might also bring in the relevant picture or if you spot in in a video you pause it and take in the still.

That exactly what a lad did at a barber shop in China but he got a little more than he expected.

This is the still that he showed the barber:

And the barber took him literally at his word.

This is what he ended up with:

Looks like he got played.