Anyone who has ever salivated over the scene in Back To The Future II where Marty McFly tries on a pair of Nikes that lace themselves up has dreamed of this moment.

Nike released a limited edition copy that looked the part but didn't feature the self lace-up capability.

The future is now.

Introducing 'Nike Adapt BB'. These bad boys are designed with electro-adaptive reactive lacing that automatically locks you in at the press of a button.

A limited run are available for pre-order but they are set to hit shelves globally in February.

Check these yokes out.