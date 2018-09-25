The Chic front-man calls his guitar 'The Hitmaker' and he has good reason.

The Fender Stratocaster has been responsible according to Rodgers of making over $5 billion in record sales.

The guitar has been a constant companion and has traveled with the perennially touring musician across a distance of FIVE MILLION miles.

It has been like his guitar shaped child.

So, you can imagine his anger and distress when he was convinced that it had been lost by British Airways.

He was so incensed he Tweeted:

Good thing that one of the carriers I have 1,000,000 miles on is not @British_Airways because I won’t fly them w my guitar again. Sad. — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) September 25, 2018

He was convinced that his guitar child was gone.

That must have broken his heart.

But wait. Little did he know that the crew were such huge fams that the Captain insisted on taking 'The Hitmaker' into the cockpit!