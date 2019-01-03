Police Called To House After Man Screams So Loud At Spider
Anyone who is terrified of the eight legged furry features will empathise with the over reaction one man had to a spider in his house.
Australian Police were called to a house in a Sydney suburb after reports of a woman screaming and someone shouting, "I'm going to kill you, you're dead! Die, Die!"
Concerned it was a serious domestic incident the police turned up in numbers with a swift response.
Upon entering the property they found a man puzzled at their appearance.
The website Mashable got a transcript of what was said:
It got worse:
As usual The Simpsons predicted this years ago: