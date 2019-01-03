Anyone who is terrified of the eight legged furry features will empathise with the over reaction one man had to a spider in his house.

Australian Police were called to a house in a Sydney suburb after reports of a woman screaming and someone shouting, "I'm going to kill you, you're dead! Die, Die!"

Concerned it was a serious domestic incident the police turned up in numbers with a swift response.

Upon entering the property they found a man puzzled at their appearance.

