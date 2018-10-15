Police Use Doritos To Lure Back Escaped Pet Pig
If you needed a modern day retelling of the Hansel And Gretel fairy-tale then this is it.
But, Instead of crumbs, it's Doritos!
San Bernardino County Police in L.A. got a call from a distressed owner that their pig described as "the size of a mini horse" had escaped from his gaff.
There only one way to get an escaped pig back into captivity.
Well if this doesn’t go on the list of unusual calls... 🐖 Highland Station received a call reference a pig "the size of a mini horse" 🐷🐴 running around the neighborhood. Deputy Ponce and Deputy Berg found him and due to previous calls, knew where he lived. They lured him back home with @Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag 😋. They made a trail and he followed. “We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!” said Deputy Ponce. Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse sized pig, we do it all 🤷♀️🤷♂️
