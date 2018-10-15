Hope it was a sharing bag.

If you needed a modern day retelling of the Hansel And Gretel fairy-tale then this is it.

But, Instead of crumbs, it's Doritos!

San Bernardino County Police in L.A. got a call from a distressed owner that their pig described as "the size of a mini horse" had escaped from his gaff.

There only one way to get an escaped pig back into captivity.