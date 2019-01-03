The new year has started and most of us are rubbing our eyes slumped in a post Christmas ball waiting for the next holiday!

Well fear not.

There is a brilliant Holiday Hack that can get you the best out of your days off in 2019.

Here is what you need to do:

According to the website Money Saving Expert. Easter is later than usual in the calendar with Good Friday falling on April 18. That means Easter Monday is April 22.

The first May Bank Holiday is on Monday May 6.

So, bear with us - You can take nine days annual leave from April 23 to May 3, combined with weekends and not returning until May 7.

This means you can can secure 18 consecutive days off work.

YESSSS!

"It's gonna be tropic!!"