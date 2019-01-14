We've all been there.

On the Fergal Darcy Show today listeners shared the worst passengers they have ever had the displeasure to share a trip on public transport:

I was getting the luas and the woman beside me took out nail polish remover and started taking off her nail polish and then reapplied. The SMELL that early in the morning was awful!! - Tara

The talkers are the very worst....who went to tell you their life story and want to know yours. I just want to sit here in peace....leave me be!! - Peter

I hate when you get on the plane and the person in front of your puts their seat back straight away!! Like give me a bloody chance to get settled.... - Edward

I swear to god a man on the DART took out a bowl - filled it with cereal and added milk on morning. I mean good for him but I was terrified the milk was going to go flying over me. - Dara

The people who have really loud annoying conversations on public transport......no one wants to hear you blathering on and now I weirdly know too many details about your life!! - Kelly

The tired and emotional person.... You know you’ll have a snoozer on your shoulder! - Sarah

Your seat goes back too and the gap is the same!! I had a woman behind me on a flight. I put the seat back and she pushed it back up straight away. This went on for 5 minutes. I was working when I got back to Ireland and I couldn't sleep because I was so angry!! - Denis

Fergal, I was on the plane with the wife for our honeymoon and the girl in front of me reclined her seat back fully without warning on to my knees. I let out a yell and pushed the back of her seat so she knew what she did. I then proceeded to dig my knees into the back of HER seat! - Mark

Ferg I knocked out on a flight coming back from Boston a few years back the guy in front sitting by the exit door had gone to the loo came back and flopped in the the sit I had been sleeping in a pillow on the tray in front of me so when he hit the seat it hit the top of my head and my spine I had to sit still in agony for the rest of the flight. He actually broke the seat and he wouldn’t move unless it was to first class 🤬🤬🤬 which of course they did just he wouldn’t keep hitting my head every time he leant back... - Jean