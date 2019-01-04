This Hozier Fan Photo Has Heads Melted
Hozier shared a pic of himself and some fans who he met while he was hanging out at Irish beauty spot Glendalough.
It's a picturesque place of spiritual pilgrimage and judging from this he could take them ALL to church.
However, the Wicklow native unwittingly engaged in one of the greatest photo fail head-melts we've ever seen.
@Hozier Where are your legs ?!!!! pic.twitter.com/SlywfIR4yj— ABBY (@itsAbbies) January 4, 2019
The man himslef has since responded about his missing legs and reeeeaaally long armage:
My legs are somewhere in the water behind me, I'm just leaning in for a quick snap relax https://t.co/pQUGFM2vdk— Hozier (@Hozier) January 4, 2019
However, the image is burned in now and the nightmare fuel is real.
Hozier is actually Slenderman!
Or for those who prefer a more retro horror movie:
Maybe he'll be inspired for his new tour!