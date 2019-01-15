Donald Trump spent the day parading a load of fast food he ordered for the visit of an NFL team to The White House.

According to varying figures he ordered between 300 - 1,000 burgers, a skip full of french fries, a shed load of pizzas, and a ton of other "all American food"

Here’s a video I shot of President Trump showing off his 300 hamburgers. pic.twitter.com/P06S6I5w07 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 14, 2019

So, the Fergal Darcy show wondered what kind of all Irish food would Michael D order to the Áras an Uachtaráin?

Well top of the list would have to be the Spicebag:

Then, of course, we'd have to see something from the Supermac's lads. Micky D already has an affinity with their Galway birthplace so he'd defo be ordering a crate load of Snack Boxes:

Maybe, he'll throw a few of these beauties into the mix. As they say in France, "Jam Tres Bon"

He could opt for several bucket of chips. He could keep it County and go for a Macaris in Tallaght or send the private jet for a special mission to Donkey Fords in Limerick KIIIIIId!