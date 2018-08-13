Would you like to join Matt and a panel of football stars for a special event in Copper Face Jacks on Wednesday August 29th ?

With Tyrone taking on Dublin in the All Ireland football final, Matt Cooper is taking The Last Word back to Coppers, the home of GAA celebrations!

If you would like to join us and be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the big game, fill in the relevant details below and you could be joining Cooper in Coppers on August 29th