Church Confirms Seriously Ill Woman Was Healed At Knock

The Catholic Church has confirmed for the first time that a seriously ill woman was healed during a pilgrimage to Knock 30 years ago.

Marion Carroll, who was in her late 30s, was wheelchair-bound, incontinent and almost blind when she visited the shrine in 1989.

She said that after she attended the 'Anointing of the Sick' in the Basilica, she was cured and could walk.

Speaking in Knock yesterday, Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois, Francis Duffy, said that the healing of Marion Carroll 'defies medical explanation.'

Marion who was also there to celebrate yesterday says it's proof that God exists: 'The first official cure in the history of Ireland and please God that people realise that God is there and there's nothing he can't do'.