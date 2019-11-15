TodayFM
News

Irish Rural Link Contradict Danny Healy Rae Claims

9:36 AM - 15 Nov 2019

Irish Rural Link has contradicted claims made by Danny Healy Rae about drink driving.

The Kerry TD is calling for a drink-driving permit for people living in rural areas.

He claimed that driving on rural roads after drinking alcohol is safer than driving in a town or city.

Kerry TD Danny Healy Rae says those living in rural Ireland are suffering from isolation by not being able to go to the pub.

CEO of Irish Rural link Seamus Boland says this is not the case.

"Irish Rural Link has been saying all along and we said it back five years ago that drinking and driving is not on. Rural roads at the moment are not safe. When it comes to it most deaths occur on rural roads around the country and if you look at the national statistics that's the case," he said.

Share on