Maria Bailey Dropped From Fine Gael Election Ticket

9:38 PM - 14 Nov 2019

Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey has been removed from the party's election ticket following a meeting of the executive council this evening.

In a statement, Ms Bailey said she was "disappointed" with the decision to be deselected to contest the next general election in the Dún Laoghaire constituency.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with the council to hear views from branch members on Ms Bailey's future.

He had hinted earlier today that her place on the ticket for the next general election may be in in jeopardy.

It follows her demotion earlier this year following the "swing-gate" controversy at a Dublin hotel.

Ms Bailey issued a personal injuries claim against the Dean Hotel, which she later withdrew, after she fell from a swing on the premises.

Last month, Fine Gael members Dun Laoghaire voted for a review of the party’s election ticket in the constituency.

Ms Bailey was explicitly named in the vote which called on party headquarters to urgently review the election strategy for the area.

Since the controversy emerged, she has also been removed her from her position as chairperson of the Oireachtas Housing Committee.

