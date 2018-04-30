For the first time ever, Spartan Race is heading to Ireland with a 5k sprint and a 12k super race on the 27th May to Punchestown, and we're ready to see what you're made of.

Join Fergal and set off from the world-renowned parade ring enclosure to kick-off the challenge. After that, get ready for some fast flats, tricky trails, incredible obstacles and lot and lots of mud! As usual, we’ll throw in a few Spartan surprises to keep racers on their toes too.

To register head over to TodayFM.com/spartan

To mark the inaugural race, Ferg has a week of epic prizes to give away.

Daily Prize

Weekend kits consisting each of two race tickets plus a hoodie, t-shirt and shorts (either male or female).

Overall Prize

Trip for two to Sparta in Greece

Travelling from 2 nd to 7th November (6 days, 5 nights)

With return flights to Athens,

Staying 3 x nights stay in Sparta and 2 x nights in Athens in a 4* hotel

Prize includes a guided tour around Spartan & guided tour of Mystras and Mycenae

2 x open heat Trifecta passes and spectator passes for the Spartan Trifecta World Championship

And a half day guided tour of Athens, includes entrance to Acropolis and museum

Tune in from 2pm and tell Ferg your Weekday Warrior story and you could be heading to the ancient home of heroes!