The Premier League is back this weekend following a weekend of FA Cup action. Liverpool made a third round exit at the hands of Wolves, a game Jurgen Klopp made a number of changes for. The league leaders have lost their opening two games of the new year but Liverpool still have a four point advantage over Manchester City. Dejan Lovren went off with a hamstring injury against Wolves so Klopp is short another central defender. Fortunately for Liverpool, they have Virgil van Dijk in superb form so we could see Fabinho partner the Dutch defender in the heart of the defence. Salah, Firmino and Mane will all return and Klopp may opt for Shaqiri in a 4-2-3-1 system.

Brighton have only lost six home games since their promotion from the Championship in 2017 but Chris Hughton's side were hammered 5-1 by Liverpool at the Amex Stadium last season. Goalkeeper Mat Ryan is away with Australia at the Asian Cup which is a big loss for Brighton. The Seagulls are on a run of scoring in 13 consecutive home matches so it could be a tricky afternoon for the league leaders. Liverpool know a win would stretch their lead to seven points and in doing so it would put pressure on City and Tottenham who play on Monday and Sunday respectively.

Ian Beach and Brian Kerr will be at the Amex Stadium for us and as always we'll be joined by Mark Lawrenson, who played for both clubs during his career.

Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Kelly is this week's guest in the Boot Room. We'll be looking back on his time at Fulham and when the Cottagers reached the Europa League final in 2010. Stephen will talk us through the campaign, including the night Fulham beat Juventus 4-1 at Craven Cottage after losing the first leg 3-1 in Turin:

Premier League Live with Sky Sports on Today FM from 2-6pm.