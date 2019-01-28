Young Men Killed In Donegal Crash Named Locally

The four men who lost their lives in a road traffic accident in Co. Donegal last night have been named.

A small community in Gortahork has been left shocked following the deaths of John Harley, Michéal Roarty, Sean Harkin, and Daniel Scott, in a single-vehicle crash.

It is understood the four men were close friends.

They were on their way home from a night out when the car they were in crashed near Magheraroarty in Gortahork just before 9pm.

Superintendent David Kelly has made this appeal:

If anyone has seen the silver Toyota Corolla travelling in the direction of Magheraroarty to Gweedore yesterday evening prior to 8:40pm, or indeed earlier in the day, could they please contact the Gardai

Gardai are continuing their investigations.